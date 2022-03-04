WATCH | From Ball of the Century to 2005 Edgbaston Ripper – Shane Warne’s Best Ever Deliveries

Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest Test players of all time, has died of a suspected heart attack aged 52, according to a statement from his management company. Warne’s management said the retired leg-spinner died in Koh Samui, Thailand. The announcement came just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800. Named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards, Warne’s impact was enormous. Warne, who became as well known for a colourful life away from cricket as he was for his exploits on the field, also helped Australia win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup and took 293 wickets in 194 one-day internationals. But on the eve of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa he failed a drugs test after taking diuretics in a bid to lose weight and was sent home before Australian cricket authorities banned him for a year.

In addition to his international exploits, Warne also enjoyed a successful career with his Australian state side Victoria and captained English county Hampshire. He starred in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Rajasthan Royals and in the T20 Big Bash League Melbourne Stars. Known to turn the ball big, Warne produced magical deliveries, almost at will. Here’s a look at the magician’s best deliveries

Mike Gatting - 1993

On June 4, 1993, Shane Warne took the world by storm, redefining turn in spin bowling, as his brilliant delivery scalped Mike Gatting’s wicket at Old Trafford. The unusual delivery later earned him the ‘ball of the century’ moniker. It happened during the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford. The crowds at the venue and millions across the world were expecting a lot of cricketing action to roll out in the opening fixture. Thankfully, they were not disappointed. Earlier in the match, Australia batted first and put on 289 runs in the first innings. The hosts came to bat and were soon in trouble after opener Michael Atherton departed. Gatting came to bat, not knowing what was in store for him.

The delivery not only stunned the right-handed batsman, who didn’t see it coming stood still. Notably, it surprised umpire Dickie Bird couldn’t believe what he witnessed. Moments later, the entire Australian team burst into jubilation and Warne was visibly over the moon. From then on, the stylish leg-spinner from Victoria set the tone for the remainder of the series with his consistency. England were 80/1, when Warne, an unknown entity back then, came to bowl leaving the English batsman in huge trouble. Warne bowled a delivery that landed outside the leg stump but turned sharply and veered inside before going on to hit the off-stump.

Herschelle Gills– 1999 World Cup

Warne bamboozled Herschelle Gibbs in the famous 1999 World Cup semi-final with a leg break that could have rivalled his own ‘ball of the century’ from six years ago. The ball, delivered with flight, seemed to be down leg but dipped closer to the batsman’s foot, rather the ankle, and viciously spin across and even as Gibbs tried play the flick the ball rattled on to the off stump.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, 1996

Warne produced his trademark leg break, dropping it a bit short. Chanderpaul went back for the cut hoping to connect it outside off, but the ball darted in at speed that the left-hander could not even get his hands up in position for the cut and could only see the ball clattered in to the leg stump

Andrew Strauss – 2005

Probably the closest to the Ball of the century, Warne had Andrew Strauss in one of the most embarrassing moments in the cricket field. It was again a the leg break, delivered from round the wicket angle to the left hander way outside outside the off stump and a shuffling Strauss decided to let go of the ball only to find to turn at right angle and he watched the ball go across his legs haplessly on to the leg stump

Basit Ali -1996

More than the skill here, this was Shane Warne’s mind game at its best. Warne kept Ali waiting in the last ball of the day and produced this absolute beauty, once again making the batsman look foolish

