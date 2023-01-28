Watch: Fromer Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Sings At Shan Masood’s Wedding

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed made a successful comeback to international cricket in the Test series against New Zealand. It was his first Test series after a span of three years but Sarfaraz silenced all the doubters with three half-centuries and one century. The 35-year-old cricketer even won the Player of the series award.

Now, in a video clip that has been circulating on social media, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been seen singing the lines “Mubarak ho tumko ye shaadi tumhari, sada khush raho tum dua hai humari” at Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood’s wedding. Masood is then seen getting out of his chair to embrace him. We can also hear several people hooting and cheering in the background.

A user shared a clip on his Twitter account with the caption. “Sarfaraz Ahmed sings at #Shaanmasood’s Qawali night”.

Coming back to cricketing matters, the Karachi-born player has bagged a total of 2992 runs in 91 Test innings for Pakistan so far. Sarfaraz has 2315 runs in 117 ODIs to date.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also took a potshot at those who had dropped Sarfaraz Ahmed from the squad earlier. In his YouTube video, he went on to highlight the importance of Sarfaraz, but also made some interesting comments on Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“The people who dropped him from the team are hiding their faces. They have now realised that they didn’t treat him well. He scored runs on a difficult pitch where the so-called world-class batter Babar Azam failed,” Danish Kaneria said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed hailed his century knock against New Zealand in their last Test match as his “best” hundred. With a target of 319 in the fourth innings, it was never going to be an easy task. Pakistan’s top-order batters were dismissed easily as Shan Masood’s 35 was the second-highest score in the innings. This further showcases the importance of his knock at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a 0-0 draw as both teams couldn’t clinch a victory. Both teams will now face each other in a five-match T20 series that will begin on April 13. The first game is scheduled to be played in Karachi.

