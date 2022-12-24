Watch: Furious Virat Kohli Charges at Bangladesh Fielder, Shakib Al Hasan And Umpires Intervene

Star India batter Virat Kohli was left fuming after his dismissal in the final session of the third day’s play of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday. While he was angry at himself for the manner in which he ended up losing his wicket, Kohli lost his cool on the Bangladeshi fielders who were broke into wild celebrations following his dismissal.

Kohli stood his ground for a while after he lunged forward for a defensive stroke but instead an inside edge went towards Mominul Haque at forward short leg who took a sharp low catch to give Bangladesh a massive breakthrough that left India in deep trouble at 37/4 in chase of 145.

Soon, Kohli was seen pointing and charging towards Bangladesh players forcing intervention from Shakib Al Hasan and the two on-field umpires who pacified the India cricketer before he began his long way back to the pavilion.

It wasn’t clear though what exactly irked the 34-year-old - something Bangladesh player(s) said to him or the celebrations. Shakib was then seen having a word with Taijul Islam, seemingly asking him to maintain his calm.

Kohli was left-arm spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s third wicket of the innings as Bangladesh roared back into the contest leaving India in a tricky spot by the close of play on Day 3. At stumps, India were 45/4 with Axar Patel batting on 26 off 54 while nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat unbeaten on one off eight.

Miraz bowled a stunning spell of eight overs in which he took 3/12 while the Bangladesh captain Shakib took one wicket after the hosts were bowled out for 231 in their second innings after the tea-break.

With the pitch offering turn and bounce, the Indian team will have to dig in and put up a strong fight to prevent Bangladesh spinners from rolling them over in the chase. The tourists lead the two-match series 1-0 and are eyeing series sweep.

“We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win," Mehidy said after the end of the day’s play.

