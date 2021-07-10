Watch: Glenn Phillips Pulls off Unbelievable Catch at T20 Vitality Blast

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips has been performing brilliantly with the bat at the T20 Vitality Blast 2021 tournament. Now, he is making everyone admire his action on the field. On Friday, Phillips pulled off a spectacular catch in Gloucestershire’s match against Middlesex. This incident occurred in the third over of the second innings when Middlesex was chasing a target of 172 runs. Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi tried his best to smash Gloucestershire bowler Matt Taylor for a boundary. But Phillips had different plans.

The Kiwi fielder came running from the backward point and leapt to take a stunning catch, dismissing Eskinazi on 9 runs. “Take a bow”, said the official Twitter handle of T20 Vitality Blast and we agree.

Most fans were wowed with Phillips’ effort and couldn’t believe their eyes. Others said that was the best catch they have ever seen.

RELATED NEWS New Zealand vs Pakistan: WATCH As Daryl Mitchell Takes a Blinder To Dismiss Haider Ali

Oh wow, wow wow wow Glenn Phillips. Jesus christ pic.twitter.com/vtUwGVMq6f— Charlie 🇦🇷 (@_CJAV) July 9, 2021

Best catch I’ve ever seen. Maybe.— Johnny (@johnnyspurs85) July 9, 2021

Earlier, Phillips played the ‘most outrageous shot’ in the tournament. He hit a six while standing a foot outside his leg stump. Phillips used the reverse-sweep to hit the ball into the stands.

The most outrageous shot you will ever see 🤯@glenndominic159 shows all three stumps and then reverse scoops for 6!#Blast21 live: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/vb1lvGXepv— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 24, 2021

Glenn Phillips has so far scored 423 runs in T20 Vitality Blast 2021 in 10 matches at an average of over 60. He has come up with 3 half-centuries and his strike rate is more than 160. He has hit the most number of sixes in the tournament at 29.

Talking about his international cricket career, Phillips has scored 506 runs in 25 T20I matches for New Zealand at an average of 28.11. Phillips has a century and 2 half-centuries in T20I.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here