Watch: Harbhajan Singh Keeps Wicket in Gully Cricket, Akash Chopra's Commentary a Winner

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is very active on social media. He keeps sharing images and videos to give fans a sneak-peek into his day-to-day activities. He has now shared a video on Twitter that has gone viral. He can be seen playing street cricket and the twist in the video is that we can also hear the voice of Aakash Chopra, making the clip a fun watch.

In this clip, he can be seen behind the wicket in the match where the ball takes the edge of the bat and Harbhajan juggles and then completes the catch. He then rushes to celebrate with his other teammates and Aakash Chopra’s commentary makes it interesting. He says in the video, “Singh is king", which is also displayed as a message.

Video link:

This video has been viewed more than 62,000 times on Twitter so far. This 23-second video is being liked a lot. Some of Harbhajan’s fans have also praised his wicketkeeping.

In his decorated international career, Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals. He was last seen for India back in March 2016. He has 417 wickets in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20 International format. Apart from this, he has also scored 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries in Tests. He has taken a total of 780 wickets in first-class cricket.

Harbhajan has made the transition as a commentator and was quite good in his analysis in the just-concluded T20 World Cup. He picked his side of the tournament and named three Pakistan cricketers but excluded the top run-scorer Babar Azam from this list. He picked Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, and Shaheen Afridi as the three players from Pakistan.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here