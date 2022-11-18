Watch: Hardik Pandya & Co Takes Time Out for Beach Outing in Wellington

After a heartbreaking end to the ICC T20 World Cup campaign, team India headed straight to New Zealand for a three-match T20I and ODI series against the Kiwis. The first T20I clash is set to take place in Wellington on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, some of the Indian players, led by their interim captain Hardik Pandya, took some time off training and enjoyed themselves at a beach in Wellington.

The men in blue had an off day on Friday and thus made the most of it by spending some time at a beach in Wellington. In a video posted by the IPL franchise Punjab Kings, the Indian players can be seen strolling on the beach after taking a quick dip in the sea. Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Umran Malik showed off their physiques as they walked out of the sea.

India will be without the services of several big guns for the series, including talisman Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and opener KL Rahul. India will field a second-string side with Pandya leading the pack for the T20I series. On Thursday, the players attended their first training session in Wellington BCCI shared the pictures from that session on their official Twitter handle.

India have named a 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I series. Sundar and Iyer have been called up for the series along with young sensations like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav among others. All these players were not part of the Indian roster for the T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant will serve as the deputy for Pandya in the series, while the onus of leading the batting line-up would lie on the in-form Suryakumar Yadav.

The two sides will head to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I on November 20 and will finally clash in Napier for the ultimate match of the series on November 22. Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the men in blue will play a three-match ODI series, led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan. The first ODI will be played in Auckland on November 25.

