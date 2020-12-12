WATCH: Hardik Pandya Meets Son Agastya After Four Months, Partner Natasa Stankovic Posts Video

Hardik Pandya finally had a reunion with his son Agastya and that too after four months. His partner Natasa Stankovic posted a boomerang video on Instagram. The cricketer too shared a picture on his social media account. Pandya became a father on July 30 but had to leave for IPL in UAE. He stayed in the bio-bubble for a couple of months and then left for Australia where he starred with the bat.

Playing as a specialist, Pandya hammered 90 in the first ODI, accounted for 93 in the dead rubber which India won and also batted brilliantly in the three-match T20 Series. He had made it very clear that he wants to be with his family as he hasn't seen his son for the last four months.

"I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with family right now," Pandya said. He also revealed that after the second ODI where India lost the second game on the trot, the team management tweaked their mindset a little bit. "I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that," Pandya said.

In a sweet gesture, Pandya handed over his man of the series award to debutante T Natarajan. T Nararajan has made his debut recently but such has been his skills that his teammates are already becoming fond of him. One among them is all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya who is having an excellent series was seen having multiple conversation with the pacer during the third ODI against Australia. And as Pandya was awarded the Man of the Series on completion of the 3rd T20I, he promptly handed it over to the Tamil Nadu pacer. When asked about his action, Pandya said that he wants to inspire more youngsters so that they keep believing in themselves ''when the odds are stacked against them.''

Pandya scored a brilliant 92 where he stayed unbeaten as India ended up winning the game by 13 runs. Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl. India's bowling heroes were Washington Sundar (2/34 in 4 overs) and Thangarasu Natarajan (1/33 in 4 overs). Natarajan, despite a few boundaries conceded in the final over, was pretty impressive. Wade's audacious strokeplay had its share of streakiness and some between long-on and square leg were simply breathtaking.