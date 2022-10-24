WATCH: Hardik Pandya Reveals The Message He Sent to His Family Before India vs Pakistan Clash

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he shared a special message with his family and close ones before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Hardik played a very crucial role in India’s thrilling win over their arch-rivals. The 29-year-old performed well with both bat and ball as he claimed three crucial wickets to send the Pakistan middle-order back in the hut. During the chase, he shared a 113-run stand with Virat Kohli to stabilize the Indian innings after early blows.

Pandya backed up his spell of 3/30 in four overs with 40 off 37 balls, falling at the start of the final over to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The BCCI posted a video on his Twitter handle where Hardik said that he texted the close ones in his life that he will put on a show for them against Pakistan on Sunday.

“To be honest, I was just very happy to be at the situation which I was at. Being here, playing for my country, having such wonderful people around me, such wonderful cricketers around me and people. I just had a feeling, that’s why before the game I took a punt saying to all the closest people of my life, which are my brother, my wife, my sister-in-law, my manager, I message them saying that I’m gonna put on a show for you guys tonight. So whatever I do, it’s for you. I told Patty as well as I told you guys whether I wanted to be accountable, I wanted to be like Hardik today’s your day,” Hardik said.



The flamboyant all-rounder also revealed why he texted his family and said that he had a self-belief to put up a show.

“Because a lot of time it happens, and I’ve done it in the past as well, that I find couple of people who I tell them tonight’s gonna be special and it has been special. I don’t say every day. But I just had the self-belief,” he added.

Hardik was very calm and composed during his partnership with Kohli which revived India’s chase. He took his time and attacked the bowlers at the right time.

“I knew that I prepared well and because I was just numb, I was very calm throughout the time, did not get any, goosebumps, nothing. I was just very calm because I knew that I need to focus on things which I worked on,” he added.



The 29-year-old said that the win over Pakistan was special for him as his closest people lived that moment with him

“This is what and I talk about, I know the amount of happiness, love you guys got, or even the happiness because you know that we were talking before the game and something like this happens. That’s why it’s more special. You know, it’s not about who we were playing, how many people were there. This is more special for me that my closest people who I shared something and they were able to live that moment with me the exact feeling what I felt that,” he concluded

