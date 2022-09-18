WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli Showcase Their Dance Moves Ahead of Australia T20Is, Video Goes Viral

After a disheartening campaign at the Asia Cup 2022, Team India looks to start afresh against Australia at home in a 3-match T20 series. The tournament begins on Tuesday while Rohit Sharma & Co have begun preparations for the opening clash in Mohali. Once again, the eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli who ended the continental tournament with his 71st international century. In the last Super 4 clash tie against Afghanistan, the 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries, registering his maiden T20I hundred.

Kohli’s return to form is one of the biggest positives for India, especially when the T20 World Cup is around the corner. The former India skipper landed in Chandigarh on Sunday and has begun sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first T20I against the defending World T20 champions.

Prior to the opening face-off, Kohli showcased his dance moves as he was spotted synching his steps with teammate Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder on Sunday shared a video on his social media account and wrote, “You know how we do @imVkohli.”

The video went viral in no time and the netizens are loving this chemistry. Here’s how they reacted:

Virat had a great Asia Cup campaign after coming back from a one-month-long break. He was the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 276 runs in five matches, at an impressive strike rate of 147.59.

Before getting his much-awaited hundred, he scored back-to-back fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan, respectively. The ace Indian batter will look to continue his brilliance against the Aussies, and it will be interesting to see his match-up against leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya has also been in great nick lately. He had a great IPL 2022 in which he led his team Gujarat Titans to a maiden title victory. At the recently-concluded Asia Cup, the 27-year-old showed how crucial he is to the Indian team when he fashioned a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the tournament opener.

