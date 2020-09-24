WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Hit-wicket Eerily Similar to Yuvraj Singh's Dismissal from 2016

A hit-wicket is one of those rare modes of dismissal in cricket that one doesn't see often, and generally, it occurs when the batsman, standing too deep in the crease or goes too further back and disturbs the stumps with his foot.

Hardik Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket when he disturbed the stumps with his bat while trying to score off an Andre Russell wide yorker in Match 5 of IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. A hit-wicket in itself is very rare in cricket and chances of two such dismissals being identical is near impossible. However, that's what happened at Abu Dhabi with Pandya's dismissal. Yuvraj Singh in 2016 was dismissed the exact same way while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

And one eagle-eyed Twitter user shared the compilation of the two videos and you have to see it to believe how uncanny the similarities are.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

