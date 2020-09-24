- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Hit-wicket Eerily Similar to Yuvraj Singh's Dismissal from 2016
A hit-wicket is one of those rare modes of dismissal in cricket that one doesn't see often, and generally, it occurs when the batsman, standing too deep in the crease or goes too further back and disturbs the stumps with his foot.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Hardik Pandya became only the tenth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket when he disturbed the stumps with his bat while trying to score off an Andre Russell wide yorker in Match 5 of IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. A hit-wicket in itself is very rare in cricket and chances of two such dismissals being identical is near impossible. However, that's what happened at Abu Dhabi with Pandya's dismissal. Yuvraj Singh in 2016 was dismissed the exact same way while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
ALSO READ: Bizzare Hit Wicket Has Hardik Pandya in Unwanted List
And one eagle-eyed Twitter user shared the compilation of the two videos and you have to see it to believe how uncanny the similarities are.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Hardik Pandya was Hit Wicket today.
Yuvraj Singh got out in identical way in 2016.#IPL2020#KKRvsMI@YUVSTRONG12 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/cSP82nBv81
— Mubin (@__mubean__) September 23, 2020
A hit-wicket is one of those rare modes of dismissal in cricket that one doesn't see often, and commonly it occurs when the batsman, standing too deep in the crease goes too further back and disturbs the stumps. Of course, there are exceptions also, like this one courtesy Inzamam ul Haq -- one of the funniest dismissals who will ever see in cricket.
