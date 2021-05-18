WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Takes First Baby Steps; Anushka Sharma & Sakshi Dhoni React

Team India and Mumbai Indian’s skipper Hardik Pandya and son Agastya are undoubtedly the cutest father-son duo in town, and it was just last year on 30th July when the former posted the pic of newly born Agastya, if time had an age then it would be years old, but the latter is nine months old and has started taking his first baby steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya is known for keeping his fanfam updated by his regular posts on Instagram from his day-to-day chores thus the video with his son’s first baby steps was a much-awaited one and to add the cherry on tops, the likes of Anushka Sharma, Kl Rahul and Sakshi Dhoni joined the netizens in the comment section. With over 1.6m likes, over 6k comments, and counting this latest video is not only viral but is winning the hearts of all with its cuteness overload.

In the video, the father-son duo can be seen sauntering on ‘Heyy Babyy’ title track in the background. After watching the same, Anushka Sharma took to the comments section and dropped several purple heart emojis expressing her love for the little one who has taken the internet by storm. Anushka’s (recently revealed) schooltime friend and classmate, and cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni too dropped a heart and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, all drooling over the adorable kid who is setting the bars of celeb kids real high. Kl Rahul also joined in with a heart emoji, the camaraderie of KL Rahul and Hardik is known by all, and the bromance is now shifting towards being a lovable uncle as well.

The star kid will turn one in July. As for Anushka, she recently welcomed her baby girl Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli on January 11, 2021. The duo is yet to share their munchkin’s face with their fanfam, as of now they are maintaining a safe distance of the new-born from the lime-light.

Meanwhile, it recently came to light that Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school-time friends and were classmates too. Their pictures hanging out together have been doing the rounds on social media.

With the microblogging sites playing a major role in the lives of celebs today, we hope to see more and more pictures, video, and insights from their daily chores that help masses connecting with their favourites on a deeper level.

