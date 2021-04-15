WATCH-Hardik Posts Sweet Video With Son, Anushka Showers Them With Love

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma loved Hardik Pandya’s latest Instagram post with his son Agastya. Pandya who became a father recently posted a special video for his son. “My boy, my heart, my life” was the caption. In turn Anushka, who also enjoying her new motherhood reacted to this post with a heart emoji.

Earlier Anushka’s husband and Team India captain Virat Kohli opened his heart out on becoming a new parent. He became a father on January 11 and couldn’t keep quiet when asked about his feelings about his new role.

King Kohli, who has remained a heartthrob among Indian fans thanks to his consistent string of performances over the years, recently turned father. Finally after a few months, he has opened up on his new responsibilities in a chat with Danish Sait of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He became a father on January 11. “Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly.”

The interview was conducted prior to RCB’s IPL opener against Mumbai Indians which RCB won.A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

