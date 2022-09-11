WATCH: Haris Rauf Bamboozles Danushka Gunathilaka With a Jaffa in Asia Cup Final

Pacer Haris Rauf once again did the big job for Pakistan by dismissing Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka with an absolute jaffa in the Asia Cup 2022 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rauf has been leading the Pakistan pace-attack in the multi-nation tournament. Being the senior pacer in the squad, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam relies heavily on Rauf to provide crucial breakthroughs for his team.

In the summit clash of Asia Cup, Rauf dismissed in-form Pathum Nissanka in his first over as the Sri Lankan opener failed to read the length of the ball right and got caught by Babar Azam at mid-off.

While the Pakistan pacer didn’t stop there as he produced an absolute jaffa on the first ball of sixth over to outclass Gunathilaka. It was a 151kph delivery which turned back in for the batter who went for the drive but the gap between his pad and bat was enough for Rauf to hit the stumps.



Meanwhile, Naseem also produced a sharp inswinger which was almost unplayable for Mendis and dislodged his stumps on the third ball of the match. The ball also had a good pace with 142kph which was enough to trouble the Sri Lankan opener.

Veteran Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanveer was very impressed with Rauf’s delivery which got the better of Gunathilaka.

‘When its swinging at the pace of 150, it’s almost impossible to tackle..superb from @HarisRauf14 #PAKvSL,” Tanveer tweeted.

When its swinging at the pace of 150,it’s almost impossible to tackle..superb from @HarisRauf14 #PAKvSL — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) September 11, 2022



Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup final.

“We’ll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We’ve played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new Player of the match. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out,” said Azam at the toss.



Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged team from their last Super 4 game while Pakistan made two changes with Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah coming in for Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

