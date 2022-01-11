WATCH: Haris Rauf Introduces 'Covid-safe' Celebration in BBL, Leaves Commentators in Splits

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and his quirky celebrations are one of the attractions of the Big Bash League (BBL). Earlier, he used to do the ‘slit-throat’ celebration whenever he took a wicket. But the action received criticism on social media, forcing the bowler to change his style.

And now, he came up with a ‘Covid-safe’ celebration to acknowledge his success. On Tuesday, the Melbourne Stars bowler gestured to sanitize his hands and put on a mask after dismissing Perth Scorchers batter Kurtis Patterson.

The incident happened in the third over of the game when Rauf bowled a delivery, angling away outside off stump. Patterson attempted a cover drive but ended up nicking the ball to keeper Joe Clarke, which was followed by the bowler’s unique celebration.

As soon as the umpire raised his finger, Rauf enacted to take out sanitiser from his pocket and apply them in his palms. The pacer also pulled out a mask and wore it. Not only his teammates but the commentators were in splits to see his gesture. They said, “That’s a celebration never seen before."

Rauf registered the figures of 2 for 38 in his spell as Perth Scorchers posted 196 for 3 in their quota of 20 overs. They amassed 117 runs off the last 10 overs.

A few days back, Rauf received a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey signed by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The bowler shared its photo on social media, stating that he was ‘honoured’ to have received a ‘beautiful gift’ from a ‘legend’ of the game.

