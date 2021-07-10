CricketNext

WATCH - Harleen Deol Takes Stunner on Boundary to Dismiss Amy Jones; Twitter in Disbelief
WATCH - Harleen Deol Takes Stunner on Boundary to Dismiss Amy Jones; Twitter in Disbelief

Amy Jones tried to clear the boundary on the off side, but Deol timed her jump to perfection and saved a certain six. She then quickly dived forward to catch the ball inside the boundary.

Team India lost another match in their ongoing tour against England. In the opening women’s T20I, the visitors faced an 18-run defeat (DLS method) after England set a target of 178 in 20 overs. Batting first, England were on top of their game as Nat Sciver smashed fastest fifty in T20Is from her country, and took the attack to the Indian bowlers.

The result was that the Indians could never really come back in the match and runs came easy for the opposition. But there was one lone bright spot for the team. Harleen Deol took a magnificent catch on the boundary, to get rid of Amy Jones in the 19th over of the first innings. The catch is a testimony to India’s rising stature in fielding, and many fans took to Twitter to praise the effort of the youngster.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, chasing 178, India could only score 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain disrupted the proceedings.

July 10, 2021