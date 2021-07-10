WATCH - Harleen Deol Takes Stunner on Boundary to Dismiss Amy Jones; Twitter in Disbelief

Team India lost another match in their ongoing tour against England. In the opening women’s T20I, the visitors faced an 18-run defeat (DLS method) after England set a target of 178 in 20 overs. Batting first, England were on top of their game as Nat Sciver smashed fastest fifty in T20Is from her country, and took the attack to the Indian bowlers.

The result was that the Indians could never really come back in the match and runs came easy for the opposition. But there was one lone bright spot for the team. Harleen Deol took a magnificent catch on the boundary, to get rid of Amy Jones in the 19th over of the first innings. The catch is a testimony to India’s rising stature in fielding, and many fans took to Twitter to praise the effort of the youngster.

Amy Jones tried to clear the boundary on the off side, but Deol timed her jump to perfection and saved a certain six. She then quickly dived forward to catch the ball inside the boundary.

WATCH

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏 We finish our innings on 177/7 Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

Here are some of the reactions:

Oh no way no no way you cannot do that Harleen Deol that is remarkable! This one of the greatest catches of all time,you cannot do that.Harleen Deol Take A Bow.#ENGWvINDW #HarleenDeol— Devanshu Maheshwari (@sportingphile) July 9, 2021

Very, very well played! @imharleenDeol I've been watching cricket since the early 90s and that is the most outrageous and brilliant catch I have ever seen! Stunning!— Paul B (@thewibblyone) July 9, 2021

Jesus Christ?!?— Shawna Hannam (@HannamShawna) July 9, 2021

Just appreciate India fildings today 💛💛✌️— Aarav Sinha (@aaravsinha02) July 9, 2021

Hats off… What a catch.. the most important thing here is the fitness level of this girl to show such atheletism…well done— Vaibhav (@vaibhavvdb) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, chasing 178, India could only score 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain disrupted the proceedings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here