WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co Bring Out 'Desi Dancers' in Them to Celebrate 7th Asia Cup Title Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India on Sunday became the new Asian Champions. The Women in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 final to win their 7th title. The face-off turned out to be a one-sided affair as India restricted the Lankans to a paltry 65/9 in 20 overs and then chased down the target with 69 balls to spare.

India ended the tournament as the top-most team, winning 7 out of 8 games. The only team they lost to was Pakistan, who were outsmarted by Sri Lanka in the semi-finals. The island nation was expected to come up strong, especially after knocking out the Bismah Maroof-led side. But, at no point in the game, Sri Lanka seemed giving a fight.

After lifting the trophy, Harmanpreet & Co burst out into a jubilant celebration at the Sylhet international cricket stadium. They danced, rolled on the ground, shouted out and lot and what not. Each and every member was elated to have won the title.

The videos of the celebration were shared on the Twitter handles of the BCCI and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-16) and off-spinner Sneh Rana (2-13) had economical spells with the ball apart from Deepti Sharma conceding just seven runs in her four overs to keep Sri Lanka to 65/9, which India chased down with 11.3 overs to spare. After the victory, captain Harmanpreet praised her bowlers for their stellar show.

“We should credit our bowlers. Our fielding unit was good from ball one and we discussed that we should not give away easy runs. You have to read the wicket and accordingly place the fielders in the right positions. We read the wicket well and position fielders accordingly,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the chase, vice-captain and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 25-ball 51 to give India their seventh Asia Cup title. “We were not looking at the scoreboard but only decided our five-over targets. We never thought about what is the total on the board and batted accordingly,” added Harmanpreet.



