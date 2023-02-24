Watch: Harry Brook Celebrates Incredible 4th Test Ton in 9 Innings, Shatters Numerous Records

Harry Brook etched his name in the history books as the England youngster continues his impressive rise having scored yet another century in his relatively short career so far.

Having played just nine innings, the 24-year-old has already smashed four centuries and three fifties. The Englishman smashed his fourth ton against New Zealand on the opening day of the second Test at Wellington.

Brook neared his double century before the rain poured down to force early stumps on Day 1 which brought an end to the onslaught on New Zealand bowlers.

The youngster now has the most runs by any batsman after nine Test innings, having scored 807 runs with a sparkling average of 100, as he brought up his career-best total of 184* runs on the opening day.

Former India international Vinod Kambli had 798 runs in nine innings, which Brook surpassed on Friday. He became the first player to score more than 800 runs in his first nine innings. What’s more impressive is that all those runs have come in just 803 balls.

He has been smashing opposition bowlers at an incredible strike rate of 100.12. The Englishman also trailed two legendary names in Sunil Gavaskar (912) and Don Bradman (862) who have scored more runs than Brook in their first six Test matches.

After smashing his century, the right-handed batter who made his debut in January last year, raised his bat in jubilation, which is slowly becoming a regular sight as he notched his fourth ton.

He would go on to cross the 150-run mark shortly afterwards, that too in just 145 balls.

Incredibly, as if that wasn’t enough, the century may not be counted if Brook goes on to record his maiden double ton on Day 2, needing just 16 runs to achieve the landmark.

Talking about the second Test, the home side began the match on a high as Ben Stokes’ side was reduced to 21/3 when Brook was joined by Joe Root. The pair them helped steady the ship and take England to 315/3 at stumps, with Root smashing his 29th Test ton.

