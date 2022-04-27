WATCH | Harshal Patel Refuses to Shake Hands With Riyan Parag Post RCB vs RR Match After Heated Flair Up

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag during the customary meeting of the players of the two teams after the match. On Tuesday, at the Maharashtra Association Cricket Stadium, Pune RR best RCB by 29 runs defending a total of 144 by bundling out RCB for just 115. Riyan Parag was the star of the night scoring 56 off 31 balls, helping RR out of a hole from 68/4 to a respectable total of 144/8.

During his innings, Parag hit three fours and four sixes and finished the RR innings in style clobbering Harshal Patel for 18 runs in the 20th over. Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR coaching staff members to calm down the bowler. Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

In reply, RCB were off to a bad start losing Virat Kholi for nine, Kohli was opening the batting for RCB for the first time in IPL 2022. They had dropped Anuj Rawat in favour of Rajat Patidar. Patidar himself made a run-ball 16 before falling to R Ashwin. RR bowlers were incisive and did not allow any of the RCB batters to get going, Glenn Maxwell departed for a golden duck, while skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with 23. Pacer Kuldeep Sen returned 4/20 in his 3.3 overs while Ashwin – en route to becoming the second off-spinner to 150 IPL wickets – claimed 3/17 in his four. Patel was the last man out for RCB for eight and as the players lined-up for the post-match greeting Patel ignored Parag’s outstretched hand and proceeded to greet the next player in line.

Immature Harshal Patel did not shake hands with 20 year old Riyan Parag. It’s such a shameful act #HarshalPatel #IPL2022 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/LrE2eEQFme — Yash Jain (@Yashjain_1008) April 27, 2022

Parag, 20, had been target of social media trolls this season for his lack of performances for RR over the years, but with his performance he shut down his critics. Skipper Samson also lauded the youngster stating that the team always had the belief in Parag and he delivered. “It is a really great win,” said Samason after the match, adding, “After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today.”

