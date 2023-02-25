WATCH: Hasan Ali Scared After Babar Azam Raises His Bat While Taking a Single in PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 is underway and the fans are having a great time watching their favourite players in action. At the same time, the players are also not leaving any stone unturned in having fun on the ground. One such incident was on display on Thursday when Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi locked horns with Islamabad United. The dynamic batters had a light-hearted moment with his national teammate Hasan Ali that left the commentators in splits.

Babar looked to take quick single off Ali’s delivery but found the bowler on his way. The Peshawar skipper lifted his bat, pretending to hit Ali with it. The right-arm quick was taken aback as he rapidly moved aside, running for covers. While Babar broke into laughter, Hasan Ali was also had a smile on his face.

ALSO READ | ‘Very Sure He’d be Part of 2023 ODI WC Squad’: Dinesh Karthik’s Massive Prediciton for IND Pacer

The video of the incident was shared by Cricket Pakistan on their official Twitter handle which has now gone viral on social media.

Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali#PZvsIUpic.twitter.com/tDsxIhcrCl— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 23, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a flying start after being asked to bat first. Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Haris smashed 76 runs in the first seven overs. But it was all downhill after the latter’s dismissal in the seventh over.

Slow batting in the middle overs by Peshawar Zalmi batters hampered their innings. Besides, Hasan Ali restricted Peshawar Zalmi by taking three wickets. Peshawar ultimately managed to put up a respectable 156 runs on the board, courtesy of Babar Azam’s 75 off 58.

Babar’s lone effort was overshadowed by a blistering knock by Islamabad United opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghan opener propelled his team to victory with his blitzkrieg of 62 from 31 balls. Gurbaz’s sparkling knock was laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes.

ALSO READ | ‘Will Come Back Strongly and Put a Great Show’: Harmanpreet’s Emotional Message for Fans Goes Viral

In the end, Islamabad United romped home to victory and are currently in the second position on the points table. Hasan Ali won the Player of the Match award for his superb bowling performance.

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are playing like a unit and are the favourites to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have not performed consistently and are currently languishing in fourth place.

Get the latest Cricket News here