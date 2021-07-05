Watch Highlights: Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Team India Plays Intra Squad Practice Match in Sri Lanka

The Indian team in Sri Lanka, led by Shikhar Dhawan, had their first intra-squad T20 game in Colombo ahead of the white-ball series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared pictures from the game, showing the team hitting ‘high energy’ with ‘full on intensity’.

See pictures:

High Energy ⚡️Full🔛 Intensity 💪A productive day in the field for #TeamIndia during their T20 intra squad game in Colombo 👌 👌#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/YLbUYyTAkf — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2021

Watch video highlights from the game:

India, who have picked a second-string yet strong squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka last Monday. The players then quarantined in their room for three days. The side is coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

The series is India’s last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad. India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

