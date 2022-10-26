Watch: Hilarious Moment as Fan Takes a Massive Tumble While Going For a Catch During T20 World Cup

Ireland on Wednesday defeated title favourites England in a massive upset at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. A contest that had a delayed start thanks to rain eventually finished prematurely with England cutting a sorry figure at 105/5 in 14.3 overs in chase of 158.

The Jos Buttler-led England were short of five runs (as per DLS) and hence, Ireland registered their first win of the Super-12 stage to throw the Group 1 wide open.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Captain Andrew Balbirnie was the star of the show with the bat as he belted 62 off 47 with five fours and two sixes during his stay. In what was arguably the best shot of his innings, Balbirnie pulled one from Sam Curran over square leg region for a superb six.

However, aside from that super shot from the Irish opener, a spectator’s failed attempt to catch the ball in the stands added another entertaining element.

‘He was nowhere near it’ said Pommie Mbangwa who was on air during the shot.

The fan took a massive tumble with only his legs visible as the ball crashed into the stands. Fortunately, the fan didn’t pick any injury and instead could be seen having a laugh at his ill-fated attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Meanwhile, Balbirnie was declared player of the match of his attacking half-century. He later termed the win as ‘satisfying’ having gotten the better of a star-studded English side in a world cup match.

“It is amazing and emotional. We haven’t played a game here (MCG), to come and play the tournament favorites, with so many big names and to put on a show is very satisfying. We had a great week in Hobart and to do this was pretty special,” Balbirnie said during a post-match presentation.

Irelan will be back in action on Friday when they take on Afghanistan at MCG while England next face Australia, also on Friday at the same venue.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here