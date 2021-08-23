Watch: How a Bouncer Made This Bowler Get Into Nepal’s Cricket Team

Gulshan Jha is the latest sensation in Nepal cricket. The young fast bowler has only played a couple of domestic matches till now, but it seems he has done enough to have impressed the selectors. He has been drafted into the Nepal squad for the tri-series that will take place between Oman, Nepal, and the US. This series is slated to be held between September 14 and September 20 in Oman. Jha caught the attention of the selectors in two matches that he played for the Nepal Police Club side.

In the match between the Nepal Police Club and Armed Police Force Club, Jha was the pacer that had every batsman jump around in the crease. He picked up four wickets in the seven overs and gave away just 36 runs.

There is that one delivery that forces everyone to sit up and take note and this is what happened when Jha was bowling. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Jha can be seen bowling a fiery bouncer to Khadak Bohora in the match between Nepal Police Club and Kathmandu Mayor’s XI. The batsman hops as the ball zips past the helmet at pace. On a dead surface, his ability to generate this bounce convinced the selectors that he was ready for the next step.

As far as the rest of the Nepal squad is concerned, Gyanendra Malla will lead the side while Dipendra Singh Airee has been named as the vice-captain. Before the tri-series, Nepal will play against Papua New Guinea in a couple of ODIs as well.

