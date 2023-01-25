Watch: How Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya And Shardul Thakur Plotted Tom Latham's Dismissal

Wondering why Hardik Pandya burst out laughing after taking the all-important catch of Tom Latham during the third ODI on Tuesday? Well, turns out, they were surprised at how perfectly their plan worked as Latham fell into their trap they set out for the New Zealand captain.

Latham walked in after the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell who feathered an edge while going after a short delivery from Thakur in the 26th over.

Kohli walked up to Thakur and asked if he would bowl a slower one to try and surprise Latham first up. After a separate brief discussion with Pandya and then captain Rohit Sharma, the pacer went for it.

And as it turned out, a low and slow full toss was delivered to which Latham offered a straight drive. The ball flew towards mid-off after hitting the toe-end of the bat as Pandya dived forward to complete the catch.

‘To be honest, Tom Latham’s wicket came as a surprise," Thakur said after the match. “Yes, we expected it that something like that could happen. Virat walked up to me and said ‘Arre slower one daal de kya? (Should we attempt a slower one?). Then Hardik was standing at mid-off and he said ‘Tu confident hai?’ (Are you confident?) Do you want to bowl it? I said, yeah. Then he said bindaas daal (go for it)."

He continued, “Then Rohit said ‘what are you planning to do?’ I said we are trying to bowl him a slower one and surprise him first up. He might be expecting a short ball or a length ball. He sad, go for it. All four of us were on the same page and I just went for the slower one."

Thakur would finish with three wickets in the space of two overs to tilt the balance in his team’s favour. “Unfortunate (that) I missed out on a hat-trick but we did try to create something similar when Glenn Phillips walked in," the 31-year-ld said.

Rohit was effusive in his praise for Shardul during an interaction with the media.

“In this format, you need to use your skills and he (Shardul) definitely has them. He bowled a good knuckle ball to Tom Latham today (Tuesday), nicely planned in the middle by Virat, Hardik, and Shardul," he said.

“He has got the knack of taking wickets at the crucial time for us. We have seen it not just in ODI cricket but also in Tests. He’s very critical to us, and where we stand as a team. So, I just hope he keeps putting up performances like this and it will only do good to the team and give him confidence that he can come and take wickets.

“This guy is very smart, he has played a lot of domestic cricket and understands what needs to be done," he added.

