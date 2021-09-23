WATCH: ICC T20 World Cup Anthem Out; Virat Kohli, Pollard, Rashid Khan, Glenn Maxwell Feature in Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday launched the official anthem of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 along with an official campaign film featuring animated ‘avatars’ of Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan.

The anthem, named, ‘Live the Game’, is composed by enowned Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi. The animated film features young fans from all over the world immersed and engaged in explosive T20I cricket and features some of the sport’s biggest superstars.

India captain Virat Kohli, leads the group of players brought to life as ‘avatars’ in the animation, that interact with each other throughout. Kohli is joined by fellow captain Kieron Pollard of the reigning champions, West Indies as well as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

🎵 Let the world know,This is your show 🎵Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/KKQTkxd3qw — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2021

The animation features a brand-new broadcast technology that blends both 3D and 2D effects to create the stunning film. A production team of over 40 people, including designers, modellers, matte painters, animators, lighters, and compositors, worked round-the-clock to produce the final version.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket and returns for the first time in five years on October 17th. The opening fixture of the tournament takes place on Friday, 17 October as Oman take on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debutants Papua New Guinea at Muscat’s Oman Cricket Academy.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium are two of the three remaining host grounds, while Dubai International Stadium will be the backdrop for the final on Sunday, 14 November.

“T20I cricket has proven time and time again that it can engage fans of all ages, and I’m excited to bring some fireworks to the stadiums in the UAE and for those watching all over the world," Pollard was quoted as saying by ICC.

Maxwell can’t wait to get started. “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is going to be one of the toughest and most exciting on recor"," he said. “There are so many teams that could take the trophy and every game will be like a final. We can’t wait to get started knowing the calibre of players we have."

16 countries, featuring the sport’s biggest names and best teams, will compete in global cricket’s biggest event since the pandemic.

