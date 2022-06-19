Watch, IND vs SA 2022: Avesh Khan And Dinesh Karthik Cut a Cake; Excited Fans Cheer Team India Stars

The series is poised for a tasty finale with both India and South Africa winning two matches each. The 5th and final T20I of the five-match series will be played tonight in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

From Delhi to Cuttack and then Vizaj to Rajkot, Team India players have been given quite a reception by their legions of fans with a majority of them returning to the stadiums for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted normal life across the world.

The BCCI has been sharing clips of India stars being cheered on by adoring fans while leaving their team hotels at the various venues where they’ve been playing the matches against South Africa in the country.

In the latest video captioned, “Excitement levels for the final #INDvSA T20I” pacer Avesh Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik can be seen cutting a cake following their match-winning show in Rajkot, the host for the 4th T20I where a dominating win helped the hosts draw level at 2-2 in the series.

The players can be seen in a cheerful mood and why not! They’ve drawn parity in the series after losing the opening two matches against a team whom they have never beaten in a T20I series at home.

Fans can be seen cheering and waving at the India cricketers as they leave the team hotel in Rajkot and then board the flight for Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the series finale isn’t very encouraging with rain predicted during the match. However, it the rain does stay away, expect a high-scoring affair.

The contest will also give stand-in captain Rishabh Pant a a chance to return to form as he’s been struggling with the bat resulting in severe criticism from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Jaffer.

However, Pant isn’t worried about his own performance even though he admits there’s room for improvement. “As an individual I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let’s see what happens in Bangalore,” Pant had said after the Rajkot T20I.

