Watch: India Cricketers Are All Smiles as They Pose For The Camera Ahead of South Africa Tests

India cricketers led by Virat Kohli were seen having fun while getting their headshots taken for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. The tour gets underway from December 26 with the first match of the series to be played in Centurion.

The BCCI shared a short clip in which several India Test stars including captain Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul among others can be seen posing and smiling for the camera.

“Team Headshots done. Just a few sleeps away from the first Test. We cannot wait," BCCI wrote alongside the clip it shared across its social media handles.

Team Headshots done. ✅Just a few sleeps away from the first Test. 👌 We cannot wait. 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/cVBjTmThXl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2021

The series is being held under the cloud of covid as its new variant threatens to disrupt normal life, again. As a result of the rising cases, India’s tour was postponed by a week with the T20Is culled from the original schedule and now the two teams will just play three Tests and as many ODIs.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken stern measures to ensure the tour, expected to bring financial windfall for them, goes ahead without any incident. As a result, the matches have been closed to the general public meaning the players will square off in empty stadiums.

CSA has also arranged for various scenarios including guaranteed beds in hospitals should any India player need to be hospitalised for any reason. Additionally, the touring party will be allowed to leave home even if the borders are shut to prevent the spread of virus.

“In case an Indian player needs to be hospitalised for whatever reason, we’ve approached some of the hospital groups who’ve guaranteed us beds in hospitals," said CSA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra was quoted as saying by news24.com.

“If there needs to be repatriation and the borders are closed, the government has given a guarantee that they will allow the players and the team to go back to India," he added.

