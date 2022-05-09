Watch: India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Shows His Fielding Skills as he Takes Part in a Drill at NCA

Indian men’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri visited the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Sunday evening and took part in a fielding competition at the venue. Chhetri interacted with cricketers from the North East and Plate teams, and shared his experiences from a storied football career.

Chhetri, 37, is the third highest active goal-scorer at the international level having found the back of the net 80 times during his career so far, and is just behind Cristian Ronaldo of Portugal (115) and Lionel Messi of Argentina (81).

“NCA’s Neighbour, Indian Football Captain and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening," the official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of Chhetri in the midst of a fielding drill.

The tweet continued, “He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in Football with the boys from North East and Plate Teams."

In a post on Instagram, the official account of the Indian men’s cricket team shared a couple of pictures of Chhetri sitting alongside NCA head and legendary batter VVS Laxman as he shared his experience with cricketers.

“Head Cricket, NCA - @vvslaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend - @chetri_sunil11 interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams," read the post.

Meanwhile, Chhetri reportedly has started preparing for a life after football. As per an English daily, he has enrolled himself at a business school to study sports management.

“Sunil had an illustrious career of more than two decades. It was time for him to look to the future also. A degree in sports management and legal skills will definitely help him in his future endeavours,” a source was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“With a packed calendar every season, Sunil hardly had breathing space. But the nationwide lockdown gave him time to ponder over his future,” the source added.

