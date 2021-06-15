Watch: India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Plays Fetch With Fluffy Friend Winston

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team head coach, on Tuesday posted an endearing clip of himself playing fetch with his fluffy friend Winston after Virat Kohli-led outfit’s practice session in Southampton.

In the short video, Shastri can be seen fetching the ball to a dog by using a racket. Team India are currently preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson led New Zealand. The inaugural WTC final will be held at the Rose Bowl and it is scheduled to take place from June 18 to June 22.

Watch the video:

Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021

Ahead of the summit clash, Team India played a 3-day intra-squad match to prepare for the marquee event. Explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and opener Shubman Gill shone with the bat during the practice game. Pant scored a blistering 121 not out off 94 balls and Gill smashed a composed 85 runs off 135 balls. Ace Indian seamer Ishant Sharma chipped three wickets. On the last day of the stimulation match, spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a fifty and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) also posted a highlight video from the team’s practice session.

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm. 👍 👍 #TeamIndia Here's a brief recap 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/WByZoIxzT6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2021

In the footage, Shastri was seen keeping a close eye on the players.

On the other hand, New Zealand arrived in England on May 17. The Kane Williamson-led outfit also played a two-match Test series against the hosts England to prepare for the mega event. While the first match ended in a draw, New Zealand won the second game by eight wickets and in the process won the series 1-0. At present, the Blackcaps are enjoying a four-day break before the WTC final.

Virat Kohli and co are also slated to face host England for a five-match Test series, starting on August 4.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here