Watch: India Pacer Umran Malik Castles Bangladesh Batter With a 151kmph Thunderbolt

Umran Malik was breathing fire once introduced into the attack by India during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. He rattled the vastly experienced Shakib Al Hasan with short deliveries, pinging him on his helmet that required a mandatory concussion test before castling Najmul Shanto in his next over with a peach to send the off-stump cartwheeling.

Umran is India’s latest fast bowling sensation who has impressed with his raw pace, bowling consistently in the region between late 140kphs and early 150kphs to trouble opponents.

Expecting a short delivery, Shanto remained inside his crease but Umran bowled it full and quick with the speed gun clocking it at 151kmph. The Bangladesh batter went for a drive but was beaten on the outside edge to be bowled on 21 off 35.

Umran came to bowl the 12th over and outfoxed Shakib who ducked expecting a bumper but copped a blow to his hip before confusing him further with a bouncer as a follow-up. The over ended with another bouncer but this time, the ball pinged Shakib’s helmet with wicketkeeper KL Rahul checking on his opponent, enquiring abut his well-being before Bangladesh physio rushed to the middle.

Umran has been receiving praises from former players with batting legend Sunil Gavaskar saying the fast bowler is the first cricketer he’s excited to see playing for India after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“One player I am most excited to see playing for India after Sachin Tendulkar is Umran Malik," Gavaksar said on SonyLIV ahead of the must-win second ODI for India.

India trail 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first ODI by one wicket on Sunday. The tourists had done well in the defense of 186 by reducing Bangladesh to 136/9 but were undone by sloppiness in the field as Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck an unbeaten 38 to take his team over the line.

