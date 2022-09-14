CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: India Spinner Jayant Yadav Bamboozles Somerset Batter on County Debut With a Ripper
1-MIN READ

Watch: India Spinner Jayant Yadav Bamboozles Somerset Batter on County Debut With a Ripper

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

September 14, 2022

| Edgbaston

Jayant Yadav celebrates after dismissing Kasey Aldridge (Pic Credit: IG/warwickshireccc)

Jayant Yadav celebrates after dismissing Kasey Aldridge (Pic Credit: IG/warwickshireccc)

Making his debut, Jayant Yadav cleaned up Kasey Aldrige with delivery that turned sharply after pitching

India cricketer Jayant Yadav bamboozled Somerset batter Kasey Aldrige with a peach of a delivery on his county championship debut on Tuesday. Representing Warwickshire, Jayant got the ball to turn sharply after pitching which was too hot to handle for nightwatchman Aldrige as it sneaked through the gate to crash onto the stumps.

The official twitter handle of Warwickshire shared the clip of the dismissal.

“Hey Siri, what is spin?” the post read.

Watch the clip below

The dismissal of Aldrige left Somerset 13/2 at the close of play on the second day  against Warwickshire of their county division 1 fixture being played at Edgbaston. This was Jayant’s second wicket of the contest after having accounted for opener Tom Lammonby in the first innings.

Two Indians are representing Warwickshire in the match with Mohammed Siraj, also making his debut, grabbing the headlines with a five-for earlier. It was his 5/82 that limited Somerset to 219-all out in their first innings.

Jayant and Siraj also made a decent contribution with the bat as Warwickshire were bowled out for 196. Jayant made 29 while Siraj was out on 21.

first published:September 14, 2022, 10:06 IST
