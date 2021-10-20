Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Online And on TV

Team India will be looking to keep up the winning momentum when they lock horns with Australia in their second warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 20. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai and will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Virat Kohli-led unit got their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to a good start, defeating England by seven wickets in their first warm-up match in Dubai on Monday. Eoin Morgan’s unit posted a total of 188/5, but the Men in Blue chased down the target with six balls to spare.

On the other hand, Australia will also have confidence on their side, having defeated New Zealand in their first warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Aaron Finch and Co chased 159 runs in a final-over thriller, courtesy of late hitting spree from Josh Inglis.

The upcoming warm up match promises to be a thrilling contest as these two juggernauts go up against each other. However, Team India secured a much more convincing win and will be aware of the conditions better than their Aussie counterparts, who played their first warm-up game in Abu Dhabi. Fans can expect a mouth-watering contest today afternoon in Dubai.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up match between India vs Australia begin?

The match will be played on Monday, October 20 and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up India vs Australia being played?

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai.

How to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match?

The IND vs AUS warm-up match can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up match?

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada channels in India.

IND vs AUS probable XIs

India probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia probable playing XI: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

