Watch India vs England Live Cricket Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2021: How to Stream IND vs ENG Online And Watch on TV

India will begin their final tune-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a warm-up game against England on Monday. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai and will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Both the teams are part of Super-12 stage thanks to superior rankings and boast of star-studded squads. The match is going to play an important role in helping the teams test their combinations ahead the tournament proper starting later this week. Additionally, this match will also provide much-needed on-field time for those players who had a tough time in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Heading into this match, Virat Kohli and Co will have an edge over their English counterparts as several Indian players are quite familiar of the playing conditions in Dubai and will be hoping to use that to their advantage in the T20 World Cup as well. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan’s England, also have a handful of players in their squad who have IPL experience.

Both sides had a great run in the previous edition of the tournament. India made it to the semi-final, where they lost to ultimate champions West Indies. Whereas, England made it to the summit clash but went down against the Caribbean side in a final-over thriller.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up match between India vs England begin?

The match will be played on Monday, October 18 and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match match being played?

The game will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, in Dubai.

How to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up match?

The IND vs ENG warm-up match can be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game?

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada channels in India.

