Watch: Indian Cricket Team's Day Out at The Beach as Players Unwind Ahead of Super Four

After confirming their spot in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian players took a day off from cricket to “unwind” with some fun activities at the beach. In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Rohit Sharma and company can be seen enjoying a group day out indulging in surfing, boating and a beach volleyball match.

“It was an off-day so Rahul Dravid sir decided that we should have some fun activities. It was good fun, relaxing,” Yuzvendra Chahal said in the video before adding that activities like these helped the team to bond well.

India are set to play its first Super Four match on Sunday against either Pakistan or Hong Kong. Their opponent will be decided after the clash between the two teams in the Group A stage match tonight.

India began their Asia Cup campaign with a 5-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). Opting to bowl first, India bowled out the Babar Azam-led side for 147 with a ball remaining.

While the target looked achievable, Pakistan bowlers fought well. India were in a spot of bother at 89/4 in the 15th over before a partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya eased the tension in the defending campions’ camp.

India needed seven to win from the last over and Pandya ensured that there were no more hiccups on their way to victory. He hit a six off the fourth delivery of the 20th over to take India over the line.

In the second game, against Hong Kong, India put up a mammoth 192 runs on board banking on a 98-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

After a stable start provided by Kohli, Suryakumar joined in to provide the much-needed firepower in the batting. He smashed an unbeaten 68 off just 26 deliveries.

Kohli announced his return to form, anchoring the innings with a solid 59 off 44.

The pressure of 192 runs on the board and the variety in Indian bowling proved to be too much for Hong Kong and they were restricted to 152.

