WATCH: Indian Women's Team Reach Taunton for Second ODI

The Indian women’s team reached Taunton for the second ODI. Some snapshots from the journey were posted by BCCI on Instagram which showed the girls presenting signed autographed bats to Hilton Hotel manager in Bristol, where the team stayed.

A number of players were seen enjoying the bus journey, youngster Shefali Varma was sporting a new hairdo. India were stationed in Bristol for a very long time as they played their only Test against the hosts at the venue. Then they also took on England women in an ODI match as well.

Series on the Line for India

India will have to shed their outdated batting approach and play more freely to bounce back against formidable hosts England in the second women’s ODI here on Wednesday.

India consumed as many as 181 dot balls on way to posting a below par 201 which England chased down rather comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

Ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand early next year, India have got work to do in all departments as pointed out by skipper Mithali Raj herself.

The game could see India making multiple changes in the playing eleven as the batters’ inability to rotate strike is proving to be a big issue for the team.

Mithali Raj’s Ranking Improves

India captain Mithali Raj has returned to the top five of the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings for batswomen after top-scoring for India with 72 in the series opener against England in Bristol.

The 38-year-old, who has completed 22 years in international cricket, rescued her side from a precarious 27 for two but India’s total of 201 for eight was not challenging enough for England, who will be defending their World Cup title in New Zealand next year.

Mithali, who had led India to the final of the last World Cup played at Lord’s in 2017, has gained three slots to reach fifth position after the Bristol knock. The former top-ranked batter returns to the top five for the first time since October 2019. There was not much else to write home about for the Indian side in terms of rankings, with all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar re-entering in 97th place among batters and 88th among bowlers.

