Watch: India's Shikha Pandey Delivers 'Ball of The Century', Video Goes Viral

India right-arm pacer Shikha Pandey produced one of the greatest deliveries to have been bowled in women’s cricket during the 2nd T20I against Australia, played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday. Pandey dismissed opener Alyssa Healy with the second delivery of the Australia innings, leaving everybody including her teammates, TV commentators and fans on social media stunned.

She pitched the second delivery of the first over of Australia’s chase on the sixth stump and in the blink of an eye, it came in sharply to hit the top off the off stump sending back Healy on 4. Pandey was all pumped up having conceded a four off the very first delivery as she exacted a quick revenge.

The video quickly went viral on social media.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer termed it as the ball of the century while sharing the video on Twitter. “Ball of the century, women’s cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey," Jaffer wrote.

Ball of the century, women’s cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

However, India couldn’t defend their low total of 118 as Australia chased it down in the final over to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the tourists lost their top-three inside the powerplay with Smriti Mandhana (1), Shafali Verma (3) and Jemimah Rodrigues (7) failing to make any significant contribution.

Barring No. 8 Pooja Vastrakar who made an unbeaten 37 off 26, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 28 off 20 and Deepti Sharma’s 16 off 19, no other India batter touched scores in double-digits. They were restricted to 118/9.

However, India didn’t make the chase easy for their hosts, keeping them quiet with Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/21) and co pushing the game into the final over. Tahlia McGrath held her nerves to remain unbeaten on 42 off 33 to see her team over the line.

Australia finished with 119/6 in 19.1 overs to win by four wickets. The first match of the series was abandoned midway due to rain.

The third and final match of the tour will be played on Sunday.

