WATCH | IPL 2021: Chris Gayle Beats Dhol to the Tunes of Famous Daler Mehndi Song
The video was posted by Punjab Kings on their Instagram handle with the caption, “Opening day of the IPL 2021 and Boss is ready to perform”.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
Universe Boss, Chris Gayle definitely knows how to garner attention, be it with his extraordinary performance on the ground or his viral stunts off the field. This time, the cricket superstar from Jamaica is seen beating a dhol to Daler Mehndi’s ”Tunak Tunak Tun” on the opening day of IPL 2021.
The video was posted by Punjab Kings on their Instagram handle with the caption, “Opening day of the IPL 2021 and Boss is ready to perform”. Prior to this, the legendary hitter demonstrated his dancing moves inspired by Michael Jackson.
The video garnered 18k likes in just a matter of an hour after being uploaded on Instagram with fans pouring their praise for the multi-talented cricketer.
”Not only universe boss but also entertainment boss, ” commented one user while another netizen surprised at his moves wrote,” Can he still go at the age of 42?” A user, confident about his exceptional performance in the tournament said, ”Gayle banayega bowlers kee rail.”
”Windies ka Daler mehndi” wrote another Instagram user in the comments section.
A lot of netizens also commented on the video with a fire emoji, surprised by the moves of the skipper.
The batsman has remained consistently active on Instagram in the ongoing IPL season and posted another video with the caption reading “Gayle storm is here. Chris Gayle issa vibe, isn’t he?” The video incorporates moments from his IPL journey including practice sessions to on-field moments.
Chris Gayle belongs to the Punjab Kings team in the tournament which will take on against Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium. He comes as one of the top five batsmen who have hit the most sixes in a single season of IPL. In the year 2012, he hit 59 sixes playing for Royal Challengers, Bengaluru and the record stands to date. Punjab Kings’ fans now have high hopes with Gayle playing on their side and are excited to see some big hits by the player.
