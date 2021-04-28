- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
WATCH | IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Kishore Take 'You Laugh, You Lose' Challenge
It looked Gaikwad and Kishore share an excellent bonhomie, and their camaraderie reflected in the video.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 8:04 PM IST
Behind the scenes and off the field is taking all new meaning as squads and their social media handles are leaving no stone unturned to add spice in the otherwise monotonous life.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The same happened when Chennai Super Kings‘ Ruturaj Gaikwad And Sai Kishore, on Tuesday. The duo had a face-off during a ‘you laugh, you lose’ challenge. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a clip on its official social media handles, where Gaikwad and Kishore were reading out jokes from a cue card.
View this post on Instagram
According to the rules of the game, no matter how hard the opponent cracks a funny joke, to win the match you do not have to laugh, vis-a-vis “you laugh, you lose”. The caption read “Strictly not for laughing! Si-rut-cha pochu ft. with our Lion to add some smiles to your day,”
Strictly not for laughing!
Si-rut-cha pochu ft. with our to add some smiles to your day. #WhistlePodu #Yellove @saik_99 @Ruutu1331 pic.twitter.com/h5nvSiDjXX
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) April 27, 2021
Both Gaikwad and Kishore asked each other a series of silly questions and then gave a comical answer to make each other laugh. However, in the end, Gaikwad won the challenge 2-0 as he made Sai Kishore laugh on two occasions. On the other hand, Kishore was not able to get Gaikwad to smile even once at his jokes.
It seems Gaikwad and Kishore share an excellent bonhomie, and their camaraderie reflected in the video.
MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will face David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in New Delhi. Chennai are placed at the second spot in the IPL table with eight points from five games. On the other hand, SRH are sitting at the bottom of the table with one win from five games.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule