WATCH | IPL 2021: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Kishore Take 'You Laugh, You Lose' Challenge

Behind the scenes and off the field is taking all new meaning as squads and their social media handles are leaving no stone unturned to add spice in the otherwise monotonous life.

The same happened when Chennai Super Kings‘ Ruturaj Gaikwad And Sai Kishore, on Tuesday. The duo had a face-off during a ‘you laugh, you lose’ challenge. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a clip on its official social media handles, where Gaikwad and Kishore were reading out jokes from a cue card.

According to the rules of the game, no matter how hard the opponent cracks a funny joke, to win the match you do not have to laugh, vis-a-vis “you laugh, you lose”. The caption read “Strictly not for laughing! Si-rut-cha pochu ft. with our Lion to add some smiles to your day,”

Both Gaikwad and Kishore asked each other a series of silly questions and then gave a comical answer to make each other laugh. However, in the end, Gaikwad won the challenge 2-0 as he made Sai Kishore laugh on two occasions. On the other hand, Kishore was not able to get Gaikwad to smile even once at his jokes.

It seems Gaikwad and Kishore share an excellent bonhomie, and their camaraderie reflected in the video.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will face David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday in New Delhi. Chennai are placed at the second spot in the IPL table with eight points from five games. On the other hand, SRH are sitting at the bottom of the table with one win from five games.

