- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
WATCH | IPL 2021: KKR's Rahul Tripathi Takes a Blinder to Dismiss RCB Captain Virat Kohli
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi took a brilliant catch to dismiss RCB captain Virat Kohli
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 6:58 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders would have thought that he could become the first batsman to cross the 6000 run mark in the IPL on Sunday when these two teams squared off in Chennai. However, KKR’s Rahul Tripathi had some other ideas.
After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat but lost his wicket in the second over of the innings after top-edging Varun Chakravarthy for five.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Kohli got off the mark with a boundary off Harbhajan Singh in the very first over of the match but fell prey to Varun Chakravarthy right in the next over.
The KKR spinner bowled it outside off and Kohli, looking to attack, top-edged the ball into the sky. He tried to pump it over mid-off, but he could only connect it with the outer half of the bat, slicing it in the air.
At first, it looked like Kohli would be safe, but it was anything otherwise. Tripathi took off from his position at point, ran back, kept his eyes on the ball, covered a huge amount of ground in lightning quick time and held on to a sensational catch running backwards.
Tripathi took a tumble but did not let the ball touch the ground.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Glenn Maxwell and A.B. de Villiers propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to recover from a shaky start to score 204/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule