WATCH | IPL 2021: KKR's Rahul Tripathi Takes a Blinder to Dismiss RCB Captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders would have thought that he could become the first batsman to cross the 6000 run mark in the IPL on Sunday when these two teams squared off in Chennai. However, KKR’s Rahul Tripathi had some other ideas.

After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat but lost his wicket in the second over of the innings after top-edging Varun Chakravarthy for five.

Kohli got off the mark with a boundary off Harbhajan Singh in the very first over of the match but fell prey to Varun Chakravarthy right in the next over.

The KKR spinner bowled it outside off and Kohli, looking to attack, top-edged the ball into the sky. He tried to pump it over mid-off, but he could only connect it with the outer half of the bat, slicing it in the air.

At first, it looked like Kohli would be safe, but it was anything otherwise. Tripathi took off from his position at point, ran back, kept his eyes on the ball, covered a huge amount of ground in lightning quick time and held on to a sensational catch running backwards.

Tripathi took a tumble but did not let the ball touch the ground.

Glenn Maxwell and A.B. de Villiers propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to recover from a shaky start to score 204/4 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

