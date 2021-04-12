WATCH | IPL 2021: KKR's Shubman Gill Hits a No-look Six Off T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai with the top-order batsmen playing a big role in it. KKR captain Eoin Morgan too praised their performance in the post-match ceremony, “Today was quite magnificent, the way the guys at the top of the order batted. Nitish (Rana) and (Rahul) Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play,” Morgan said.

While Nitish Rana played an explosive inning of 80 runs from 56 deliveries, Shubman Gill failed to impress as he fell for just 15 runs to Rashid Khan.

However, the 21-year-old played a wonderful shot in his short innings that caught everyone’s eye. The young Indian star exhibited his superb class with a no-look six off T Natarajan.

This happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when the left-arm pacer bowled a length ball near the middle and off-stump. Gill saw the opportunity and punched the ball towards long-on for a scintillating six.

Rana scored 80 off 56 balls and Tripathi scored 53 off 29 and their 93-run partnership for the second wicket, which came in just 50 balls, propelled KKR to 187/6. SRH were restricted to 177/5.

