- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
WATCH | IPL 2021: KKR's Shubman Gill Hits a No-look Six Off T Natarajan
This happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when the left-arm pacer bowled a length ball near the middle and off-stump
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 10:46 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai with the top-order batsmen playing a big role in it. KKR captain Eoin Morgan too praised their performance in the post-match ceremony, “Today was quite magnificent, the way the guys at the top of the order batted. Nitish (Rana) and (Rahul) Tripathi were absolutely outstanding and set up the game for our middle order to play in the manner we want to play,” Morgan said.
While Nitish Rana played an explosive inning of 80 runs from 56 deliveries, Shubman Gill failed to impress as he fell for just 15 runs to Rashid Khan.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
However, the 21-year-old played a wonderful shot in his short innings that caught everyone’s eye. The young Indian star exhibited his superb class with a no-look six off T Natarajan.
This happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when the left-arm pacer bowled a length ball near the middle and off-stump. Gill saw the opportunity and punched the ball towards long-on for a scintillating six.
Netizens too were quick to react to the youngster’s impressive shot.
Rana scored 80 off 56 balls and Tripathi scored 53 off 29 and their 93-run partnership for the second wicket, which came in just 50 balls, propelled KKR to 187/6. SRH were restricted to 177/5.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule