WATCH | IPL 2021: 'Not Used to Winning Tosses', Virat Kohli Left in Disbelief After Winning Toss Against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore and team India captain Virat Kohli is just not used to winning tosses. So, when he does win them he takes a few minutes to recognise it. How else can one explain Kohli’s reaction after he won the coin toss against Rajasthan Royal captain Sanju Samson prior to the start of Match 16 of the IPL 2021 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Friday?

Kohli flipped the coin in the air after which Samson called tails. When the coin landed, the result was that it was a head, meaning Kohli was the winner. Kohli then patted Samson on his shoulders and stepped back to hand the microphone over to the Rajasthan Royals captain.

It was only when presenter Ian Bishop pointed it out that it was in fact he who won the toss, Kohli realised and began talking.

The RCB captain stepped up and said, “I’m not used to winning tosses. We’re going to bowl first.”

“Have seen results here whether there’s dew or not. Still continues to be a high scoring ground. Last night we saw even if you lose early wickets, just one partnership and you’re never far in the game. Been batting well as a group. Confident we can chase anything down. At the same time we’re bowling well as well. Just want to get into this pitch and conditions with the new ball and try and exploit whatever we can,” he added.

After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a great start as Mohammed Sirajcleaned up Jos Buttler in his second over. Manan Vohra was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson right in the next over and Rajasthan Royals lost their skipper Sanju Samson to Washington Sundar with just 43 runs on the board. David Miller was earlier dismissed by Siraj.

While RCB are in the top half of the points table (in the second spot), RR are in the bottom half of the table (in 7th place).

For RR, spinner Shreyas Gopal has replaced pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat while for RCB, pacer Kane Richardson has come in place of batsman Rajat Patidar.

