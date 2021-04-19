- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: R. Ashwin's Post Match Interview With Shikhar Dhawan "Laughter Galore" | Watch
R. Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan shared a light-hearted conversation after Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings on Sunday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 5:01 PM IST
Following Delhi Capitals’ (DC) splendid win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 on Sunday, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a match-winning 92 off 49 balls was interviewed by his DC teammate and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Chasing a 196, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave the last year’s runners-up a perfect start as they stitched a 59 run partnership for the first wicket.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
It was a fun conversation between two premier cricketers from India. “Laughter galore, ft. Gabbar & Ashwin,” tweeted the official Twitter handle of IPL along with a video where Ashwin is seen complementing Dhawan on claiming the Orange Cap.
“How was it (the game) Shikhar? The Orange Cap looks nice on you,” said Ashwin, to which Dhawan replied, “Thank you so much. I guess all the colours look good on me”, and both players burst out laughing.
Amused at Dhawan’s reply, Ashwin added, “This sense of self-appreciation has not gone away.”
The match played on Sunday was Delhi’s last match in Mumbai. Ashwin gave a short reminder to Dhawan that now they will move to Chennai where will take on Mumbai Indians.
“We are moving to Chennai. I would like to see the Orange Cap turn into magenta, purple and all,” Ashwin joked.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Buzzing with Sanju Samson’s New Nickname For Jos Buttler, Watch
Dhawan, prompt as always with his replies, said: “Purple? You would like that!”
Dhawan single-handedly deflated the Punjab Kings’ bowling attack and helped Delhi chase down a target of 196.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule