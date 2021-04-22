WATCH | IPL 2021: This is How Ruturaj Gaikwad Roared Back to Form Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings’ 24-year-old opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, after a dismal start to the IPL 2021 campaign roared back into form against Kolkata Knight Riders as he scored a 42-ball 64 and stitched a 115-run partnership with Faf du Plessis for the first wicket to help CSK post a mammoth 221 run target for KKR in their last match. MS Dhoni-led CSK won the match by 18 runs to register their third win of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and momentarily knock Royal Challengers Bangalore off the top spot.

After the match, in a video posted by CSK’s official Twitter handle, one of their heroes of the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad that the positivity in the team’s dressing room helped him regain his form.

“It feels really great to be part of such franchise, where everybody not just our coaching staff and skipper (MS Dhoni), but everyone is backing you up,” Gaikwad said.

“Pawsitive atmosphere sparking a positive performance from Rocket Raja! #KKRvCSK #WhistlePodu @Ruutu1331,” CSK captioned the short video on Twitter.

The opening batsman also said that he was delighted with his performance because the contribution was for a winning case. When asked about Chennai’s strategy, the batsman said, “It was pretty simple and clear. We were looking at which bowler to target and which bowler to knock out.”

Towards the end, another CSK player, Narayan Jagadeesan, appeared in the video and revealed that Gaikwad had a day before claimed that he would hit a fifty.

Backing the players has been CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s success mantra, and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad reposed the faith by returning to form with a 42-ball 64, which set it up for Faf du Plessis (95 not out from 60 balls) to finish the innings on a rousing note.

“We told him to just keep playing, we rate him very highly. I know there’s a bit of pressure on him from the outside, but inside the camp there was absolutely no doubt that what he’s capable of,” Fleming said of Gaikwad, who had made 5, 5 and 10 in the previous three innings.

“Naturally, you want the player to get into the tournament and relax and do well. He’s such a stylish player and trains well, he’s got talent oozing out of him. There was some pressure there but the mental aspect of getting a good performance will do him a lot of good,” he said.

CSK started the ongoing league with a defeat against Delhi Capitals, but regrouped after that to win their next three matches and grab the top spot in the points table.

