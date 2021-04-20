- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
WATCH | IPL 2021: Universe Boss Chris Gayle Enjoys 'Egg-Ceptional' Breakfast in Chennai
Two bottom-placed teams, SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will battle it out in Chennai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 9:14 PM IST
Universe Boss Chris Gayle is known for his bit hits on the field and for living a lavish lifestyle off the field. The 41-year-old is with the Punjab Kings squad in Chennai as they gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. On the eve of their upcoming match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings’ official Twitter handle shared a video of Gayle, enjoying an “egg-ceptional” breakfast.
In the video, Gayle can be heard saying that he likes to wake up before anyone else and rush to the hotel’s dining area to enjoy his breakfast in peace.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Chris Gayle, who was the first Punjab Kings player to wake up for the breakfast, starts with porridge, before moving to an omelette. The video ends with Gayle thanking the hotel staff for serving him well, while enjoying a piece of watermelon.
It has been a slow start for Chris Gayle in IPL 2021, in three matches, he has only scored 61 runs. Punjab Kings as a team also had not clicked so far, after losing two out of their first three matches, Punjab Kings have slipped to seventh spot on the points table.
They played their first three matches in Mumbai but have changed their base to Chennai for next couple of games.
Two bottom-placed teams, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), will battle it out in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
While SRH are lying at the bottom of the table and are yet to win a game, PBKS have managed just one win out of their games and have the worst net run rate (-0.967) among the teams.
All eyes will be on SRH, who had made the play-offs last year, but are struggling to come to terms with the slow nature of the pitch at Chepauk.
The David Warner-led side ended up losing all the three matches from positions of strength. They will be aware that their opponents have the more difficult job of adapting as PBKS have played all their matches thus far in Mumbai.
PBKS’s Mayank Agarwal came back to form in the previous match against Delhi Capitals, but skipper KL Rahul took some time to get his 61 (51 balls). PBKS will hope that their talismanic batsman Chris Gayle comes into form after failing in the last couple of matches. Fellow West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran too hasn’t got going though to be fair to him he came into bat towards the end of the innings and got very few balls to face.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule