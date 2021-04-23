WATCH | Virat Kohli Dedicates Maiden Fifty of the Season to Daughter Vamika

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored his maiden fifty of the IPL 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals in RCB’s 10-wicket crushing of the former champions as the RCB juggernaut rolled on. Chasing 178 in their first match at the Wankhede, RCB reached the target with 21 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century as he and Virat Kohli stitched RCB’s highest first-wicket stand in the history of the tournament.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli played second fiddle to the 20-year-old southpaw who was hitting RR bowlers for fun, in Paddikal’s unbeaten 101 off 52 balls, he hit six sixes and 11 fours. Virat Kohli meanwhile scored a 47-ball 72 with six fours and three sixes.

However, when he reached his first fifty of the season in 34 balls, the RCB captain came up with a special gesture for his daughter, Vamika.

The RCB management has allowed the family members of the players to stay with them. Hence, Kohli’s wife, Anushka, and daughter are travelling with him. Anushka had also travelled to UAE for IPL 2020.

The Indian captain was blessed with a daughter in January 2021. Kohli had returned home early from the Australia tour to be with his wife for the birth of Vamika.

RCB will play one more match in Mumbai when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 25th. After that, they travel to Ahmedabad for their third leg of the season. After four matches in Ahmedabad, RCB will travel to Kolkata, where they will stay for the final five matches.

