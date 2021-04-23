- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
WATCH | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Dedicates Maiden Fifty of the Season to Daughter Vamika
RCB skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his maiden half-century of the season by doing a cradle celebration for his daughter Vamika.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 1:29 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored his maiden fifty of the IPL 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals in RCB’s 10-wicket crushing of the former champions as the RCB juggernaut rolled on. Chasing 178 in their first match at the Wankhede, RCB reached the target with 21 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden IPL century as he and Virat Kohli stitched RCB’s highest first-wicket stand in the history of the tournament.
During the run chase, Virat Kohli played second fiddle to the 20-year-old southpaw who was hitting RR bowlers for fun, in Paddikal’s unbeaten 101 off 52 balls, he hit six sixes and 11 fours. Virat Kohli meanwhile scored a 47-ball 72 with six fours and three sixes.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
However, when he reached his first fifty of the season in 34 balls, the RCB captain came up with a special gesture for his daughter, Vamika.
View this post on Instagram
The RCB management has allowed the family members of the players to stay with them. Hence, Kohli’s wife, Anushka, and daughter are travelling with him. Anushka had also travelled to UAE for IPL 2020.
The Indian captain was blessed with a daughter in January 2021. Kohli had returned home early from the Australia tour to be with his wife for the birth of Vamika.
This is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli’s heartfelt gesture:
RCB will play one more match in Mumbai when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, April 25th. After that, they travel to Ahmedabad for their third leg of the season. After four matches in Ahmedabad, RCB will travel to Kolkata, where they will stay for the final five matches.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule