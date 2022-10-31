WATCH: Ireland's Barry McCarthy Pulls Off 'Superman' Stuff on Field Against Australia to Save Crucial Runs

Ireland bowler Barry McCarthy produced a scintillating effort in the field to save crucial runs for his team during the clash against Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Gabba, Brisbane. Ireland have played quality cricket in the tournament so far as they beat England in the Super 12 stage to make a case for the semi-final spot.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bowl against mighty Australia on Monday. McCarthy instantly made an impact in the game by dismissing David Warner early for just 3. He went on to take two more crucial wickets of Michell Marsh (28) and Aaron Finch (63).

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

However, it was his athletism in the field which grabbed the limelight. It was the second ball of the 15th over when Marcus Stoinis smashed it over long-on in search of a maximum. McCarthy made the jump at the right time and pushed the ball back into the play before he fell down.

The on-field umpire went on to the TV umpire to check his foot which turned out to be quite clear as McCarthy saved four crucial runs for his team.

The fans on Twitter hailed McCarthy for his effort as several videos of it went viral on social media.

One of the best games underway. Outrageous commitment by Barry McCarthy #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/yv7r5XtNMu — Susanta Sahoo (@ugosus) October 31, 2022



Meanwhile, Australia and Ireland are battling for a semi-final place from a wide-open group that also contains New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan who all play at the same ground on Tuesday.

Live Score Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Match Updates

Australia posted 179/5 in 20 overs as Finch scored a fighting half-century to return to form. His 44-ball stay was laced with 5 fours and three sixes. While Stoinis also scored a valuable 35 runs to take the hosts to a challenging total at the Gabba.

Australia have a good bowling attack to defend the 180-run target but they have to take some early wickets as Ireland usually bat with a fearless approach.



The bouncy Gabba wicket should suit Australia’s pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with their only change from the team that beat Sri Lanka in Perth seeing Adam Zampa back in for fellow spinner Ashton Agar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here