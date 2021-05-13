Watch: Irfan Pathan in Different Avatars With His Son Imran

CRICKETNEXT

The dapper former Indian Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan, who inspired the likes of Hardik Pandaya and many more, is quite active on social media and keeps his fanfam up to date and entertained with his life insights. The former all-rounder took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a short clip of him with his son Imran and enjoying the quality time. He captioned it “Different shades of @imrankpathan_official #father #son #love”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Irfan Pathan played 29 Test matches and picked up 100 wickets apart from scoring 1,105 runs in the format, in which he has a century and five fifties. He also played 120 ODI games and picked up 173 wickets.

He was not only also part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni’s leadership, but also the Man of the Final against Pakistan.

Most recently, Pathan played in the Road Safety World Series for India Legends and helped them win the trophy.

