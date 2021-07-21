WATCH: Ishan Kishan Pulls off This Run Out With Utter Swag during Second ODI against Sri Lanka

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is having a ball of a time in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. The youngster, who made an impressive debut in the first ODI of the series, carried his confidence from the first game once again before actually doing something on the field. After the first ODI, Kishan had revealed that he had informed the dressing room of his plans to open his account with a six and went on to do exactly that.

The 23-year-old walked the talk once again during the second ODI against the Islanders in Colombo on Tuesday. The young wicket-keeper batsman exuberated confidence after pulling off a smart piece of run-out in the final over of Sri Lanka innings.

The incident took place on the second ball of the 49th over when Lankan tailender Lakshan Sandakan was on strike and Chamika Karunaratne on the non-striker’s end. Sandakan tried to sneak a single in order to give the strike to the well-set Karunaratne. As the tailender tried to steal the run, Kishan — who was anticipating it — came running from his keeping end and threw the ball straight to the stumps to send Sandakan packing.

As soon as Sandakan was run out, the youngster was caught on the stump-mic telling his teammates how he had already anticipated the run-out. “Bol ke mara hai run-out, bol ke," Kishan was heard saying on the stump mic after running Sandakan out.

Watch the video here:

While the young wicketkeeper-batsman was on top of his game behind the stumps, it didn’t prove to be a fruitful outing with the bat in the second ODI. Kishan was dismissed for just one-run off four balls during India’s 276 run-chase in Colombo.

The visitors were 116/5 at one stage. When Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming at number nine, joined eighth down Deepak Chahar at the crease, he put up a match-winning 84-run stand to take their side across the line. Chahar scored a maiden half-century, went on to score an unbeaten 69-run from 82 balls, while Kumar chipped in with 19 not-out to guide India to a three-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

