Watch: Ishan Kishan Sheds Light on Text Inscribed on his Bat

Young batsman Ishan Kishan hogged the headlines last year after he top-scored for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). He scored 516 runs for the five-time IPL champions at a staggering average of 57.33. Following his exploits in the IPL, Ishan was handed his India debut next year during the England tour of India. He scored a fearless fifty in his first T20I game and made a strong case for his selection in the upcoming ICC men’s T20 World Cup, which was will held later this year in UAE and Oman. However, have you noticed anything special inscribed on Ishan’s bat? Ishan has special text written on his bat and the 23-year-old revealed about it in a recent social media upload by Mumbai Indians.

We went tapping into the mind of the Pocket Dynamo before he went on to bat in the nets👇🧠#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ishankishan51 https://t.co/s64qaRhIs9— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 24, 2021

When Ishan was asked if he has any special mark on his bat, he said no before revealing that all his bats have a special message written on them. “All my bats have the text ‘Om Sai Nath’ written on it because I believe in him. I ask them to put it on my bat because I like it, it gives me confidence,” Ishan said.

Ishan had a feeble in the first leg of IPL 2021 as he managed to score just 73 runs in five games at a below per average of 14.60. Despite his form, he was handed his ODI debut by Shikhar Dhawan during India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka last month. Ishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands by scoring a match-winning fifty against Sri Lanka.

At present, Ishan is in UAE for the second leg of the IPL 2021. Going into the second leg of IPL, the wicket-keeper batsman will hope for a change in fortunes to solidify his spot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

The second leg of IPL will kick off on September 19 in Dubai with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of the league.

