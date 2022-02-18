Watch: Ishan Kishan Walks Into Mumbai Indians Dressing Room And Spots Sachin Tendulkar; Here's What Happened Next

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have shared a throwback video that shows rising wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s reaction when he spotted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the franchise’s dressing room during the second leg of IPL 2021, via their Instagram handle.

The Master Blaster, who is associated with MI as their mentor, linked up with them in IPL 2021 UAE-leg, after a gap of two years. Tendulkar had missed the previous edition of the cash-rich league and also the first half of IPL 2021 as he tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, after completing the mandatory quarantine period he was available to guide MI players for the remainder of the tournament. In the video, several MI cricketers with all cricketers can be seen seated in the dressing room and Ishan walks in with his bag while wearing sunglasses.

While he was settling down, he spotted Tendulkar in the dressing room and his reflex reaction left his teammates in splits. Ishan immediately took off his sunglasses and kept them on the side and said, “Afternoon Sir”.

Kieron Pollard, who was seated right next to Ishan burst into laughter. MI captioned the clip – “That mischievous boy in your group after he spots a senior.”

Watch the video here:

In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Ishan clinched the richest, eye-popping deal on the opening day. Franchises did show prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse for the homegrown talent, especially for proven performers. MI bought Ishan for a whopping price of Rs 15.25 crore making him the second most expensive India player at an IPL auction after the legendart Yuvraj Singh.

